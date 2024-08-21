Knicks Insider Gives Julius Randle Extension Update
New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle has one year remaining on his contract and is looking to potentially sign a long-term deal with the franchise.
Ideally, Randle would sign this deal before the season starts in case he were to get injured again, which would hurt his chances at the Knicks re-signing him.
Randle became eligible for an extension on Aug. 3, but according to SNY insider Ian Begley, no agreement is coming anytime soon.
"If the Knicks sign Julius Randle to a big extension, he can no longer be moved prior to the 2025 trade deadline. Players like Randle who sign big extensions can’t be traded until six months after the date of the agreement," Begley said. "Beyond that, I don’t have a concrete update for you. We reported last month that an extension wasn’t at the forefront for either Randle or the Knicks. Randle has been eligible for an extension since Aug. 3. The Knicks and Randle can agree to an extension at any time between now and June 30. Based on how things have played out since Aug. 3, it seems like neither side is in a rush to get something done."
Randle, who turns 30 in November, averaged 24.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past season with the Knicks, but only appeared in 46 games due to injury. Randle last played in January after injuring his shoulder, which forced him to get season-ending surgery.
Randle is expected to be fully healthy for Knicks training camp in October and will be a key contributor for the team as they chase the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps playing on an expiring deal will help Randle play with more urgency, but both sides are still hoping they can agree on a new contract so that the three-time All-Star can experience more success in the Big Apple.
