Knicks Fully Guarantee Jericho Sims' Contract
The New York Knicks painted a clear picture for their interior group to open the weekend.
Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks have fully guaranteed Jericho Sims' $2.09 million salary for the 2024-25 season. Sims was due to be waived if his salary was not guaranteed but no appears destined for a fourth tour of Manhattan.
One of the rare draftees left on the Knicks' roster, Sims has often had trouble carbing a lasting role for himself in the lasting rotation. despite his longevity. The 58th pick of the 2021 draft out of Texas averaged a career-low 13 minutes a game last season, accompanying that time with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 points in 45 appearances (including 11 starts).
This time around, however, Sims might be able to fulfill a damning need for the Knicks, whose interior depth remains lacking after Isaiah Hartenstein moved onto Oklahoma City. Another draftee, Mitchell Robinson, is set to extend his streak as the longest-tenured Knick but is coming off ankle woes that ate away at his 2023-24 season.
Sims figures to compete for the backup five with Precious Achiuwa, who was recently brought back on a one-year deal. Many view Achiuwa as the necessary Robinson understudy but the former Raptor appears to view himself more as a power forward than a true five. Behind them lies Ariel Hukporti, a German-born prospect who was taken with the 58th and final pick of the 2024 draft. Hukporti signed a two-way deal and is likely destined to contribute more to the G League club in Westchester than he to Manhattan.
The backup center battle will certainly be one of the most intriguing battles of the Knicks' upcoming preseason activities, which once again tip off in Charleston. Their first exhibition game is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Charlotte.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!