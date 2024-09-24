All Knicks

Knicks Guard Links Up With Yankees Stars

A New York Knicks player is supporting fellow athletes in the city.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are wrapping up their offseason just as the New York Yankees are about to begin their postseason run.

With just a week left in the baseball regular season and basketball offseason, Knicks forward Josh Hart made the trip to Yankee Stadium to visit the team at batting practice ahead of their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hart got the chance to chat with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder and MVP candidate Aaron Judge and shortstop Anthony Volpe, all of whom have led the Yankees to the top of the AL East. A win against the Orioles during their three-game series will clinch the division for the Yankees.

The Yankees have been hot all year long and they are bound to win their third division title in the past six seasons. That is the type of success that the Knicks look to have.

The Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference last season, but were well behind of the first-place Boston Celtics, who went on to win their 18th NBA title and first since 2008. In a way, the Celtics are the Yankees of the NBA as the winners of the most championships throughout history.

The Knicks would love to take a page or two out of the Yankees' playbook when it comes to regular season success, but when it comes to the playoffs, both teams are in similar positions.

The Yankees haven't been to a World Series in 15 years, but have made the playoffs nine times since then without reaching the Fall Classic. In similar fashion, the Knicks have been to the playoffs in three of the last four years, but have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Yankees will get a shot to get their monkey off their back before the Knicks hope to do the same this season.

Published
Jeremy Brener

