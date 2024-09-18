All Knicks

Knicks Forward Underrated, Among NBA's Best

The New York Knicks have one of the league's top players in Julius Randle.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a shot against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a chance to showcase his skills when his team went deep into the postseason.

However, Randle's shoulder injury that he suffered in January cost him his postseason and sidelined him during the Knicks' rise towards being among the best teams in the league.

Randle's absence now has him overlooked by many critics in the NBA. That's why HoopsHype placed him at No. 38 in the website's top 100 player rankings.

"Tough injury luck ended what was looking to be a special season for New York Knicks big man Julius Randle after just 46 games. Randle was one of just five players this season putting up a 24/9/5 stat line, with the other four being Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid, i.e. four MVP candidates and Randle, one of the best power forwards in the game today," HoopsHype writes.

"Randle’s being out played a large role in New York falling in the second round of the playoffs once again, as the absence of the former Kentucky standout’s scoring, rebounding and playmaking proved too much for the Knicks to overcome against the Pacers in the conference semifinals."

Had Randle been on the court during the Knicks' success, his career could be a lot different right now. Perhaps he would be more seriously viewed as one of the best players in the league. There's also a chance that the Knicks would have already signed him to a contract extension after he became eligible in August.

The Knicks hope that they can make a deep run with Randle under contract because they feel he is a huge part of the team's potential success.

Impending free agency is often an ideal team for players to be truly evaluated. So as Randle enters the final season of his deal before a player option, we will soon know whether he is overrated, underrated or exactly who people think he is.

