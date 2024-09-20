All Knicks

Have Knicks Become NBA's Villains?

The New York Knicks might live long enough to become the villain of the NBA.

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks were seen as one of the darlings of the NBA season last year with Jalen Brunson on the rise.

While the Knicks haven't reached the Eastern Conference Finals yet with Brunson aboard, they are now establishing themselves as one of the teams to watch in the league after trading for Mikal Bridges.

By trading for Bridges, the Knicks have reunited him with his collegiate teammates in Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, who could emerge as one of the league's "villains."

"The New York Knicks continue to collect players from Villanova (otherwise known as the "Villainova" or "Nova" Knicks)," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus writes. "The team was already tough to play against, but adding Mikal Bridges to the core of Wildcats (Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo) should make for a fun season. New York may have some holes (notably at center), but Villanova's tough group of wings and ballhandlers will cause problems for most opponents."

The 'Nova Knicks have definitely all seen their careers grow once arriving in New York, and that could come across a different type of way to opposing fan bases.

However, people don't boo nobodies, so the Knicks entering a "villain era" may be a sign that the team is getting better. For instance, the Golden State Warriors were well-liked before winning a championship. However, once they put a ring on their finger, they turned into the league's top villain, and then went on a mean streak by winning 73 games, signing Kevin Durant and winning two more championships.

The Knicks aren't on that level of villain quite yet, but it all starts with a step in the winning direction, which New York has taken by acquiring Bridges and getting the Villanova band back together.

