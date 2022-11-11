Kemba Walker: Why 'Storybook' Knicks Scenario 'Didn't Work Out'

Joining his hometown team, the New York Knicks, seemed like a dream for Kemba Walker, but it quickly became a nightmare.

There's no place like home ... unless you're Kemba Walker.

At this time last season, the free agent veteran points guard was in the early portions of his first, and eventually, only, season with the New York Knicks, the team he grew up watching in The Bronx.

Everything about their union seemed to trend in the right direction: upon his arrival, the Knicks were coming off a fourth-place showing in the Eastern Conference standings. Walker, a four-time All-Star, was set to solve the Knicks' long-standing issues at point guard, even believed by some to be a missing piece the Knicks needed to make a noticeable playoff run.

Instead, Walker played only 37 games in blue and orange due to knee issues and set career-worst in almost every major statistical category. The Knicks finished seven games out of the final Play-In Tournament spot held by the Charlotte Hornets, who hosted Walker's first eight NBA seasons.

During an appearance on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast, the 32-year-old addressed his infamous time in Manhattan, understanding what the team was trying to build but learning the hard way that his skillset was not a fit with Tom Thibodeau's systems.

“At first, it was a storybook. It was,” Walker said. “It was something I was really looking forward to. Any kid would dream of playing for their home team, and I’ve dreamed about that for a very long time.

“When the opportunity came about, I was über-excited. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me. Individually, I didn’t really fit the system and what those guys were trying to do over there. It just wasn’t for me.”

Due nearly $10 million this season, Walker was one of several expendable veterans the Knicks dealt away to build a budget for offseason pursuits both successful (Jalen Brunson) and futile (Donovan Mitchell), traded to the Detroit Pistons (along with the rights to rookie Jalen Duren) for future draft capital.

The Pistons visit Madison Square Garden on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) but Walker won't partake: Detroit immediately made plans to buy out the remainder of his contract, making him a free agent. Walker continues to search for new opportunities, detailing his search in his discussion with Wojnarowski.

“I’m just going to wait it out, I’m going to be patient," Walker said. "I think my time will come. I really do. When it does come, I’m going to try my best to be as ready as possible.”

