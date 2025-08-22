Knicks Forward Benefits From Coaching Change
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is entering his second season with the team and will have to adjust to new head coach Mike Brown.
Bridges should have a prominent role for the Knicks next season and Brown's insertion as head coach should ensure him taking on a larger responsibility than last year.
Brown has a different offense compared to Thibodeau that is expected to include more ball movement, which should get him more involved.
Bridges averaged 3.7 assists per game last season with the Knicks, but that number could have been higher if Jalen Brunson didn't have the ball in his hands as often.
While Bridges loves to be a passer, he also needs to find ways to be a scorer. His 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line is his worst output from distance since his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns back in the 2018-19 season.
The Knicks should have a learning curve with all of the changes from Thibodeau's system to Brown's, but Bridges should be one of the main beneficiaries from all of these new looks on the offense.
Bridges has been someone who would be more dominant on the ball in his past stops with the Suns and Brooklyn Nets, so he may need to fall on some of those skills to get him back in the saddle.
The Knicks offense will still run primarily through Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but there is room for more production from the other members of the team.
Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson will all have smaller creator roles within the offense, but there is reason for all of this to happen.
The Knicks were good last season, but they want to be great. They aren't looking to settle in being a bridesmaid in the Eastern Conference.
Instead, they want to go back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and win their first championship since 1973. In order for that to happen, Bridges needs to be more prominent on offense.
