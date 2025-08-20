Insider Slams Knicks for Tom Thibodeau Firing
The New York Knicks are a team that's undergone many transformations this offseason, including a change at the head coaching position.
The team swapped out Tom Thibodeau in favor of Mike Brown in hopes that it would help the Knicks get past the Eastern Conference Finals and into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. While the move was applauded by many, The Athletic insider David Aldridge wasn't a fan, placing the Knicks at No. 15 in his offseason rankings.
"If the Knicks hadn’t fired Thibs after the franchise’s most successful season in a quarter-century, they’d be ranked higher," Aldridge wrote.
"If the Knicks hadn’t brought in two quality vets in Yabusele and Clarkson to improve their middling bench, they’d be ranked lower. Brown isn’t materially different from Thibodeau defensively; the hope is he can make New York a little more diverse offensively — in a different voice. He is a two-time Coach of the Year with more than 450 wins on his ledger, so it’s not a bad bet on management’s part. But the expectations after making the conference finals — yet still letting Thibodeau go — are ginormous."
The Knicks are hoping firing Thibodeau will bring the team to new heights, but there is no guarantee that will be the case. Brown has a successful career as a coach, but he isn't viewed as a definite upgrade over Thibodeau.
When taking over a team that was six wins away from the NBA Finals, it's hard to get much better than that. However, the Knicks are tasking Brown with that and it won't be easy.
New acquisitions like Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson should also help, but the Knicks are going to have to figure out Brown's new systems both on offense and defense. That should take a bit of time with its learning curve, but the Knicks should have enough talent to stay in the top group of the Eastern Conference, even if they drop games early that they wouldn't have later in the year.
