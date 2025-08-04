Mikal Bridges Embraces Knicks After Extension
One of the New York Knicks' biggest remaining offseason questions was finally settled last week, with their most pressing extension candidate finally getting the long term deal he's been seeking.
Mikal Bridges agreed on a four-year, $150 million contract extension, signaling the joint interest the parties have in making it work long-term. Bridges wasn't the cleanest fit in his first year with the Knicks, but New York bet on his pedigree and opted to roll with the asset in locking down a major piece on a potential Finals team.
The Knicks were excited to clean up some of the questions about how their finances would be allocated going forward, and as it turned out, that excitement was mutual. Bridges posted a picture of his playing in Madison Square Garden not long after, sending some direct appreciation to his team.
The settlement now locks the Knicks' entire starting lineup in through the 2028-29 season, giving this core several more whacks at winning it all in the vastly weaker Eastern Conference. Their top six players are all returning, and they've already spent the summer consolidating the bench while finding a head coach better suited for the score-first core in Mike Brown.
Questions still abound concerning whether the Knicks have enough defenders to make the Jalen Brunson-Karl-Anthony Towns pairing work on defense, but the hypothetical version of Bridges should be enough to make their jobs easier alongside fellow wing defender OG Anunoby.
Should Bridges rediscover some of his old defensive mastery while scoring at a more efficient clip in a role that better suits his game, this contract could look like a steal by decade's end, as their star forward no longer has reason to worry about his security.
