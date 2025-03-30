Knicks Guard 'Close' to Returning From Injury
Miles McBride may be ready to walk down the New York Knicks' aisle fairly soon.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau offered a brief yet promising medical update for McBride prior to the Knicks' weekend-closing game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. In video from SNY, Thibodeau stopped short of saying McBride was sprinting but that he was "close" to a return to action.
Per James Edwards III of The Athletic, Thibodeau labeled both McBride and Cameron Payne (ankle) day-to-day.
McBride, the Knicks' sixth man, has missed each of the last four games with a groin contusion. He was originally chosen to replace Jalen Brunson (ankle) in the Knicks' starting five when he endured his own issue on March 4 in Los Angeles. The Knicks' backcourt has been severely decimated by injury: the third man up, Payne, was lost to an ankle issue of his own when the Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers last week.
With the primary trio down, Delon Wright will once again step into the starting lineup against Portland with Tyler Kolek backing him up. Wright scored 12 points in his first start two nights ago in Milwaukee while Kolek has 29 assists and only one turnover in his last four games.
