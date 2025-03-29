Knicks Legendary Announcer Has No Intentions of Retiring Soon
Resting and vesting? Not anytime soon, says New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
Turning 80 on Saturday, Frazier spoke about his lengthy and continuing career with Steve Serby of the New York Post. As he enters a ninth decade, Frazier intends to maintain his duties as the Knicks' lead color commentator on MSG Network and beyond.
"I don’t see retirement anytime soon," Frazier said, lauding the "love affair" he has established. "Obviously I’ve cut back on the road. But I still like to do the home games. Even after that, I’d like to be like [John] Starks, like [Patrick] Ewing, like L.J. [Larry Johnson], like Spree [Latrell Sprewell] — to be around, sort of an ambassador, talking to the fans, coming to the games. I still see that in my future."
Frazier and play-by-play man Mike Breen have called Knicks games on MSG regularly since 1999. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer's suave rhymes and game day wardrobe have become staples of the Knicks experience, so his continued commitment to MSG's broadcasting table is no doubt welcome news for metropolitan sports fans that have said goodbye to sports voices like Sam Rosen and John Sterling in recent years.
The tales of Frazier have gotten the Knicks through some lean years on the franchise timeline, but the current group provides what some see as one of the most realistic chances New York has at NBA championship glory since Frazier, Dick Barnett, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, Bill Bradley, Willis Reed and more secured the team's last Finals banner in 1973.
Frazier reasoned that despite the formidable challenges above the Knicks (i.e. the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics), they have at least a fighting chance at a Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist thanks to sixth-thousandth man: the crowd gathered at Madison Square Garden. Frazier claimed the crowd gathered for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals partly guided him to a sterling 36-point, 19-assist effort that led to the Knicks' original title.
"They could do it because once you get in the playoffs in New York, anything can happen with the fans," Frazier said. "I can attest to that, my 36 and 19. So I know the level that the fans can get the players to. The fans can catapult them. If they’re healthy and they get in the playoffs and they perform, it could happen."
Frazier will be on the mike for Sunday's Knicks game against the Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m. ET, MSG). MSG Network will lead into coverage of Knicks-Blazers with a "Clyde Takeover Day" beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The marathon opens with Frazier's episodes of "Beginnings," which documents the origins of MSG superstars and will also feature a replay of the aforementioned Game 7 against the Lakers (2:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!