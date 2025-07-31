Knicks Must Improve This Key Element
The New York Knicks are one of the league's best teams, but that doesn't mean they don't have problems in need of fixing.
The Knicks offense has a lot of strong pieces, but there is still room for improvement that needs to be addressed in the offseason.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann questioned whether the Knicks would get better in terms of moving the ball on offense.
"The Knicks have ranked in the bottom seven in ball movement in each of the last five seasons, with Jalen Brunson leading the league in time of possession in each of the last two seasons. The Kings ranked in the top three in ball movement in each of Brown’s two full seasons in Sacramento, leading the league in efficiency in 2022-23," Schuhmann wrote.
"New York has bigger issues on defense, and Brown will surely try to elicit better pick-and-roll defense from Karl-Anthony Towns. But the offense did see a bigger-than-average drop-off from the regular season to the playoffs, when the Knicks ranked 13th (of 16 teams) in the percentage of their 3-point attempts (63%) that were off the catch and 15th in the percentage (36%) that were wide open. They had some success with more ball movement during Brunson’s 15-game absence late in the regular season and more movement with him on the floor should get him some easier shots."
The Knicks hope that the hiring of Mike Brown can be the solution to their problems. His offensive success with the Sacramento Kings is likely a big reason why the Knicks are comfortable with him leading the charge.
Brown's offensive schemes are incredibly different from Thibodeau's, so that could be what the Knicks need in the long run.
If the Knicks move the ball better on offense in the upcoming season, it could be their missing adjustment that makes them the best team in the Eastern Conference.
