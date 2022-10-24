Knicks vs. Magic: A Q&A With an Orlando Expert

In anticipation of the New York Knicks' Monday night showdown against the Orlando Magic, All Knicks spoke to The Magic Insider's Jeremy Brener.

The New York Knicks ensured that Madison Square Garden was the happiest place on Earth on Friday night, opening thier Manhattan slate with a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons. Facing the middle leg of an early three-game homestand on Monday night, they'll look to keep the good vibes going when the winless Orlando Magic (0-3) visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).

With Orlando apparating into New York, All Knicks sat down with Jeremy Brener of The Magic Insider to get the lowdown on the blue, silver, and black ...

How is Paolo Banchero set to change the face and culture of Orlando basketball?

JB: Paolo Banchero has the highest ceiling of any player drafted by the Magic since Dwight Howard nearly 20 years ago. His ability to play like a guard, act like a scorer, and have the size of a big man is the prototype for the kind of player you want to build your franchise around.

Banchero mirrors several of his teammates with that skillset, including Franz Wagner, but nobody has the potential to be on the elite end of that quite like Banchero.

The hope is that he raises the expectations in Orlando for the foreseeable future.

What will Jonathan Isaac bring to the team in his return?

JB: Isaac is still recovering from knee issues, but we have every reason to believe that he will play this season.

Before his injury, Isaac was someone playing All-NBA defense, and you can never have too many good defenders on your team.

While he will likely take a backseat to Banchero and Franz Wagner, two players drafted after his injury, he's expected to contribute to the overall identity of the team that Orlando is working towards building.

What does Orlando lose with Jalen Suggs’ injury?

JB: Losing Suggs after his ankle sprain on Friday takes away someone who can shoot on the perimeter. The Magic also like to play big, but in order to do so, the team needs a guard to match up against other team's playmaking guards, like Jalen Brunson.

It forces the team to adapt, but the Magic is built by committee, meaning any player can step into any role. And Orlando has a deeper roster than many think, so it's all a matter of the next man stepping up.

Orlando has lost its first three games by a combined 20 points. What’s the one thing keeping them from a win in the early going?

JB: Several players and coach Jamahl Mosley describe it as the "little things." In games this close, it can come down to a measly turnover or missing a free throw. Those small details add up and are magnified in close losses, to which the Magic have three to start the season.

If the Magic can play a little cleaner and fix these small mistakes, the wins will come.

Who wins Monday’s game and why?

JB: The Knicks are coming off a gargantuan win against the Pistons on Friday, but the Magic are due. Last season, the Magic won their first game in New York on Oct. 24, so I think history repeats itself here.

The Magic have the size to compete with the Knicks and will take the mistakes made in the first three games to correct them and pick up the team's first win.

