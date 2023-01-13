Knicks' RJ Barrett Vows to 'Get Better' After Busy Return From Injury

RJ Barrett literally made up for lost time upon his return on Wednesday, playing 41 minutes in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

The end of the holiday season is often heralded by the return of toil, drudgery, and long hours at the workplace. RJ Barrett, however, likely isn't complaining.

There was no rest for the New York Knicks' most prominent homegrown talent, who played just under 41 minutes in Wednesday night's visit from the Indiana Pacers. Barrett had missed the prior six contests after exiting the Knicks' Dec. 27 visit to Dallas with a lacerated finger at the onset of the ball game.

The fourth-year man and starting lineup staple wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, throwing up six shots in the first quarter alone and sinking half. Barrett ended with night with 27 points in a 119-113 victory over the Pacers that proved crucial for early playoff positioning.

"I knew there would be some rust. But overall, (he) did a good job," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Barrett's performance. As the Knicks (23-19) press forward in the second half of their schedule, Thibodeau faces the task of re-inserting both Barrett and Obi Toppin into his rotation after both battled injuries. Barrett was immediately thrust back into the New York starting five after Immanuel Quickley filled in serviceably and then some.

"We're working two guys back into the rotation so it's going to be a little choppy," Thibodeu said. "We knew that going in. But the rhythm will come, we scored 119 points. So, I'm not concerned about us scoring, what I am concerned about is our defense and just not letting up."

Barrett shot 8-of-16 through the first three frames, helping the Knicks build a lead that reached as high as 25. His struggles coincided with the hosts' apparent discomfort in maintaining that lead in the fourth quarter, as Indiana shrank the lead to as little as two. Barrett, shooting 1-of-7 in the fourth, nearly became a bit of a goat when he afforded Buddy Hield a four-point play in the dying stages, but later set up Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes for the clinching sequences to secure the win.

The 2019 first-round pick chalked up his early activity to "aggresiveness" partly brought about by a lengthy absence. Led primarily by the efforts of Brunson and Julius Randle, the Knicks were able to go 4-2 sans Barrett.

“I’ve been working, I haven’t been just sitting down. Being able to go out there and my team and my teammates having confidence in me was huge for me," Barrett said, per the New York Post. "(I) could’ve had a better second half, but I’m sure as these games go along, I’ll get better.”

Barrett instead went viral for a much more joyful reason amongst Knicks fans: as Brunson, scorer of a game-best 34, was being interviewed by MSG Network's Rebecca Haarlow, Barrett briefly took the microphone to simply declare "Jalen. Brunson." which delight the Madison Square Garden faithful.

It was perhaps an indirect thank you for Brunson picking up the frontcourt load during Barrett's absence: since returning from an injury of his own, Brunson has averaged 33.2 points over the last five games, a stretch that included consecutive career-highs at MSG. The $104 million point guard believes that Barrett is not only capable of similar exploits but will be vital as the Knicks seek to generate further distance between themselves and the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

“RJ’s been working hard, he’s impatient trying to get back. He’s going to be fine,” Brunson said in the SNY report. “I have the utmost faith in him. I'm not really too worried about him, he's going to flow, he’s going to be back. He played pretty well tonight. There’s just a lot of things as a team we can do to be better.”

The Knicks return to action with Barrett and Brunson in tow on Friday night when they head to the nation's capital to battle the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

