Knicks Rookie Ready to Follow Stars Lead

New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek wants to do what the team asks of him.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Mohamed Diarra (23) and Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) fight for a loose ball during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek is recovering from his Las Vegas Summer League run, where he showed his new team a sneak peek as to what to expect from him.

While Kolek didn't get to play with Jalen Brunson in Las Vegas, he explained how he will look towards him for guidance as he makes his way into the NBA.

“It’s just playing under control, picking angles, getting to the line,” Kolek said via The Athletic insider Fred Katz. “That’s a really big thing. (Brunson) does a great job at getting to the line. I really gotta learn that. In the NBA, it’s so different. … You can overexaggerate things, just little tricks of the trade you can pick up from older guys.”

As a point guard, Kolek believes he can pick up a lot from Brunson, who he wants to emulate in a sort of way. Perhaps the biggest aspect of Brunson's game that Kolek wants to follow with is his selflessness both on and off the court.

“I think I can definitely run the show, get guys involved, but at the end of the day, it’s whatever the team needs,” Kolek said via The Athletic. “Whatever Jalen asks me to do, I’m gonna follow his lead. Other than that, whatever coach (Tom Thibodeau) asks me to do, I’m gonna follow that lead.”

The Knicks have built the foundation of their team off of Brunson. New York's current roster is designed to best fit him and the culture truly began when he walked in the door two summers ago. Now, after Brunson's spectacular playoff run where he cemented his status as one of the league's best players, the Knicks now have someone who wants to be his shadow.

If Kolek can embody and emulate his career after Brunson, the Knicks should be in good shape in both the first and second units for a very long time.

