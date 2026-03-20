Knicks vs. Nets Predictions: Big Opportunities for Unsung Heroes

The New York Knicks head to Barclays Center for what looks, on paper, like the most lopsided game on the NBA calendar. Brooklyn sits at 17-52, last in points per game at 106.4, and has been getting blown out regularly.

New York, meanwhile, is playing decent basketball right now. Winners of four straight, they are coming off a 136-110 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers.

The injuries make it even messier for Brooklyn. Michael Porter Jr., the Nets' leading scorer, has been ruled out with a hamstring strain. Noah Clowney is also out, and Ziaire Williams is questionable. That is a lot of offense gone before the opening tip.

For New York, Brunson is slated to play after being rested, while Josh Hart will sit out.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also questionable tonight. That is a lot of moving parts on both sides before the opening tip.

Hart's absence creates minutes, and minutes create opportunity. With a depleted Brooklyn defense and open looks likely to come in bunches, certain Knicks are set up for a big night.

The last time these two teams met in January, New York won 120-66. That scoreline was not a typo. This series has turned into a one-sided demolition, and tonight does not look any different. So who steps up? Here are three bold predictions.

OG Anunoby Drops 20-Plus Points

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby has been one of the hottest players in the league over the last few weeks, averaging over 20 points per game across his last nine outings while shooting efficiently and causing havoc on defense.

Brooklyn has one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league, and with Hart out, Anunoby gets even more room to operate. He came up big against Indiana on Tuesday and there is no reason to think he slows down tonight.

Mitchell Robinson Dominates the Glass With 12-Plus Rebounds

If Karl-Anthony Towns sits out tonight, the paint belongs to Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks are already one of the best rebounding teams in the league, and Robinson thrives when he gets heavy minutes down low.

Brooklyn is missing Clowney upfront, which leaves their frontcourt thin and vulnerable on the glass. Robinson does not need plays drawn up for him. He just needs space, energy, and a team that cannot box him out. Tonight, he gets all three.

Landry Shamet Goes Off From Three-Point Range

Shamet has nearly doubled his scoring average from last season and has looked genuinely comfortable in his role this year. With Hart out, his minutes go up, and he steps into a matchup against a defense that has been leaking threes all season.

The last time these two teams met, Shamet was a perfect 6-for-6 from deep.

Final Score Prediction: Knicks 125, Nets 105

Do not be surprised if the Knicks come out slow, just like they have in all four of their recent wins. But once they flip the switch in the second half, it will be a different story. Brooklyn simply does not have enough to keep up when New York locks in.

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