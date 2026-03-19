Knicks' Josh Hart Finding Extra Gear At Right Time

Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game qualifies as one of the biggest statistical outliers in NBA history. The New York Knicks had their own scoring surprise two night's ago when Josh Hart dropped a Knicks career-high 33 points in just three quarters and 26 minutes against the tanking Indiana Pacers. He made 12 of 13 shots and had a hunch that a big night was coming.

"When I knew Jalen (Brunson) wasn't playing," Hart told MSG's Alan Hahn while getting his butt slapped mid-interview by Jose Alvarado. "So he wasn't going to hog the ball."

Taking advantage of Brunson's absence, Hart recorded one of the most efficient games in franchise history and became the fourth Knick to score 30+ points on 90% or better shooting, joining Walt Bellamy, Willis Reed and Bernard King, per the Knicks. The 31-year old also became the first player in league history with 30+ PTS 5+ REB 5+ AST 5+ 3P 90+ FG% in a game.

Hart Looked At His Best Against Indiana

Hart, who isn't known for his scoring prowess, was called upon once upon a time to be a primary scoring option during his first few weeks in Portland. Thanks to a Damian Lillard injury, the Blazers were actively trying to lose and let Hart cook to a tune of 19.9 points in 13 games. The team went 4-9 and Hart joked on his podcast back in February about his brief time as the guy.

“Yeah I was getting buckets,” Hart said on the Roomates Show podcast. ”And that’s when I knew, I was like, you know what? I’m a good basketball player and I can help a team win, but if I’m the number one or number two option on that team. Not a great team.”

With Mike Brown's group, Hart is the fifth scoring option in the starting lineup. He's arguably the fifth option regardless of who’s on the floor. He had only cracked 25 points four times during his previous 280 games in a Knicks uniform, including his 27-point debut in orange and blue against Brooklyn.

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The good news is that New York doesn't need Hart to score that much. They need him to do the dirty work, clean up the glass and push the pace. Most things that transcend traditional box scores. The six-foot-four swingman excels in his role as one of the league's best supporting cast members and as the emotional leader of this era of Knicks basketball.

Some people have argued about Hart coming off the bench - I've been one of them - and he’s been labeled by many as an offensive “liability.” Other's have discussed how Mitchell Robinson or Landry Shamet should start in his place. You either feel strongly about his niche as the team's connective tissue or frustrated with his shortcomings scoring in the half-court rearing it's ugly head with the starting unit.

Despite nerve damage in his shooting hand, Hart is shooting a very respectable 39.5% from long range on 3.8 attempts per game. He is a better shooter than he plays like he is. The nine-year pro has to not be afraid to take and make open shots.

It Will Behoove The Knicks And Hart To Let It Fly

Coach Brown has said he’s not afraid to change the starting lineup if the starters keep starting games in a hole. But he's finally stopped trying to force Hart into a box and instead has deployed him more recently as a baseline cutter, short roll screener and downhill playmaker.

Game-changing effort is hard to dial up day-in and day-out. But Hart is revving things up as the finish line approaches and showing an extra gear that we haven't seen in quite sometime. For the hate Hart gets from this fanbase at times this team sure does tick when Hart’s ticking.

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