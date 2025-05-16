Knicks' Run of Road Dominance Screeches to a Halt in Game 5
As much as the public has built up the mythology of Madison Square Garden and how hard it is to challenge a team like the New York Knicks at their home base, it's been everywhere else where they've looked untouchable.
The Knicks won their first five road games of these playoffs, going undefeated in three matchups in Detroit before stealing Games 1 and 2 in Boston to get the second round started.
They only hit their first snag in Wednesday night's Game 5, dropping the ball hard with a chance to close the series out and advance to their first conference finals series in a quarter century. The Celtics, wounded after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the closing minutes of Game 4, fed off of their resilient team as the reigning champions blew the Knicks out in the matchup's second half.
While Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 60 points during former Knick Luke Kornet's one-man block party, New York had to settle for its first loss away from home.
They'll return to MSG on Friday night, where they've been streakier. Their own ravenous home crowd hasn't been able to save them from dropping three of the five games they've played in New York during this playoff run, but that's where these Knicks took Game 4 mere days ago, and they'll have another chance to clinch the series and send their historic rival home in Game 6.
