Knicks One Win Away From Conference Final After Game 5 Win
It's safe to say that the New York Knicks are once again perfectly fine with losing a late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and more.
Mikal Bridges once again rose to the occasion the trade that acquired his services called for while Jalen Brunson outdueled an injured Jayson Tatum in a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York now owns a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set and is one win away from its first conference final showing since 2000.
Brunson put in 39 points, most of which came while the Knicks ate away at deficit that reached as high as 14 in the third period. while Bridges once again saved the best for last, going 7-of-10 from the field while playing every second of the second half.
Wasted in Boston's loss was a sterling 42-point showing from Tatum, who fell to the ground with a non-contact injury in the final period. Tatum needed to be carried off the court by Celtics staffers and was later seen being escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair.
The first of three chances of a historic advancement lands on Wednesday night when the series shifts back to TD Garden (7 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!