Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Wants Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks' hopes of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo have gained some momentum.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is once again exploring the idea of a possible trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks," Charania tweeted.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

According to a post by senior ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 30-year-old star is only interested in a trade to the Knicks.

Knicks emerged as the only team that Giannis Antekounmpo expressed an interest in, per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/ILjHvfYBn1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

Knicks Could Make Move For Giannis

The Knicks have been mentioned in trade rumors involving Antetokounmpo for the last couple of months. The Knicks have been star hunting for years, and Antetokounmpo might be the biggest name on the market in a long time.

The Knicks are 13-7 in the Eastern Conference, which is good for fourth place at the moment behind the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat. The Knicks might feel like they need to make a move and a trade for Antetokounmpo would certainly qualify as one.

If the Knicks were to trade for Antetokounmpo, it would not be cheap. While the Knicks don't have many first-round picks in the future to give to the Bucks, they do have players that could keep Milwaukee on a path towards contending for a playoff spot.

A trade with the Bucks would almost certainly result in either Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, or OG Anunoby's departure from the Knicks. New York would also likely have to include some younger prospects, including Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet or Mohamed Diawara.

The Bucks might be hesitant to trade with the Knicks considering the fact that they are in the Eastern Conference, but they might have the best offer if Milwaukee is seeking win-now talent. This means New York will have to be extremely aggressive if they are truly serious about trading for Antetokounmpo.

There are still several hoops that the Knicks need to go through in order for this dream to become a reality. There's still not a guarantee that Antetokounmpo will even leave the Bucks, who are currently sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, given the fact that there are already so many steps to get to a world where Giannis is wearing orange and blue, this is definitely a move in the right direction for a potential trade to take place between the Knicks and Bucks.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!