Knicks Second-Year Pros Could Crack Rotation
The New York Knicks are trying to figure out what their rotation will look like going into the 2025-26 season.
Three young players — Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti — will be fighting for playing time with new head coach Mike Brown expected to give them a better chance to see the floor. The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks there is room in the rotation for at least one of the young players.
"Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti are the three second-year players whom the Knicks have on their roster that may benefit from more consistent roles. However, the Knicks are a veteran-heavy team in the hunt for the elusive NBA championship after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season," Edwards wrote.
"... I do think the young players will play more this season, especially in garbage time. Too often last year, former head coach Tom Thibodeau would play his starters heavy minutes in blowout wins. It was not uncommon to see Bridges or Hart in the game with four minutes left and the Knicks up by 20-plus points. My hunch is that we’ll see less of that this year under Brown, and the likes of Kolek, Dadiet and Hukporti will benefit."
Each player has reason to be included more in the Knicks' plans for the upcoming season.
The Knicks lost Cam Payne and Delon Wright in free agency, so Kolek moved up the ladder in the point guard depth chart. The Knicks added Jordan Clarkson, but he isn't as much of a "true point guard" like Kolek is. Kolek learned behind Jalen Brunson, so there's reason to believe he could be ready for minutes at a position of need.
Dadiet comes in as a wing and the Knicks could certainly use a forward. Landry Shamet remains unsigned, so if the Knicks move forward without him, Dadiet could be the main beneficiary of his role and minutes.
As for Hukporti, he got some playing time last season as a result of Mitchell Robinson's ankle injury. The Knicks should want Robinson as ready as possible for the playoffs, so Hukporti may eat some of his minutes during the regular season.
