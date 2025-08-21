Knicks Sophomore Guard Wants Bigger Role
The New York Knicks' Golden Eagle is ready to soar in year two.
Marquette alum Tyler Kolek continues to generate a significant bit of hype as a diamond in the rough among Knicks fans. The early second-round choice, who fell to the latter day of the 2024 draft after enduring injuries in his accomplished collegiate career, offered a behind-the-scenes look at his metropolitan upbringing while speaking during Ian Begley of SNY at the NYC Basketball Kids Camp in Manhattan.
"First year, I didn't play as much. I played some meaningful minutes but, obviously, you always want more," Kolek said, speaking to Begley on his latest episode of "The Putback." "Coming into this year, just trying to earn my role, whatever the team needs me to do, just trying to prove to guys that I can be out there, I can be out on the floor, I can impact winning."
Working in the final season of head coach Tom Thibodeau, who had a hard-to-please reputation among rookies, Kolek managed to leave something an impression when injuries ate away at the Knicks' primary rotation late in the season. During a seven-game stretch in early spring, Kolek dished out 42 assists and lost only six turnovers in just over 17 minutes a game.
Kolek is now set to embark on Mike Brown's maiden voyage at the helm of the Knicks. While the backcourt rotation is still packed (even more so with Jordan Clarkson set to take over as Jalen Brunson's spell option at point guard), Kolek takes comfort in working through this journey with three contemporaries also chosen in the 2024 draft, including Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr.
"Any experience you go through, you're going to build a bond and a relationship with guys," said Kolek, who also praised veteran depth stars Cameron Payne and Delon Wright. "Last year, we did that ... four rookies. That's a good amount of us. Normally a team has one or two or whatever it is, but four of us going through it together made it easier to lean on one another in the tough times."
Kolek and his fellow sophomores-to-be had a chance to showcase their talents in Las Vegas Summer League action last month. The point guard averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 assists in five showings.
