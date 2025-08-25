Knicks, Pelicans Could Become Trade Partners
The New York Knicks could be on the trade market for a big man with Mitchell Robinson entering the final year of his contract.
One team that could make sense for a potential replacement is the New Orleans Pelicans, who might find themselves trading second-year pro Yves Missi soon.
"This might catch some folks off guard, because Missi's rookie season shattered expectations in terms of both his workload and his production. Last year's 21st pick wound up logging the fourth-most minutes in his draft class (1,956) and started 67 of the 73 games he played," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.
"That wasn't what might have Missi miffed, though. Rather, it's everything the Pelicans have been doing since his All-Rookie second-team campaign came to a close that could have him nervous about a future in New Orleans."
The Pelicans drafted another big man in Derik Queen in the NBA Draft earlier this summer, putting Missi's future in New Orleans up in the air.
The Knicks could find a way to get Robinson's eventual replacement in the building by trading for Missi if the Pelicans were willing to play ball.
The Pelicans traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Queen, so the Knicks could trade their own 2026 first-rounder to New Orleans in a possible deal.
A simple trade involving Robinson and a 2026 first-round pick for Missi works financially between the two sides, but the Knicks might be nervous about trading a veteran for a second-year player while the team has title hopes.
That being said, Missi proved in his rookie season that he can play consistent minutes in the NBA, even if it was for one of the league's worst teams. He would either start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns or come off the bench. In either role, he would give the Knicks a chance to grow at the center position, giving them a future until he becomes a restricted free agent in 2028.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for the preseason, which begins on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers.
