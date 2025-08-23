Former Coach Praises Knicks Star's Postseason Progress
Washington Wizards assistant coach David Vanterpool was impressed with the postseason magic that New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns conjured last postseason.
Vanterpool partly oversaw some of Towns' finer Midwestern hours as the associate head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Speaking with insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Vanterpool was particularly pleased with Towns' recent playoff run, which pushed the Knicks into their first conference finals showing in a quarter-century.
"His newfound soiree into the playoffs and into that area, a lot of times when you see that you’re kind of not sure what to expect and I thought especially this season he met things head on," Vanterpool told Robinson. "He stepped up in every turn ... He played like a star is supposed to play."
Towns was acquired in the late stages of last offseason in a deal that sent off metropolitan fan favorites Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. He was impressive enough during the regular season but stepped up to the tune of 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds during the Knicks' 18-game trek that featured wins over Detroit and defending champion Boston.
Vanterpool felt that Towns' postseason prowess would better help establish him as an NBA superstar: during their shared time together, the Timberwolves struggled to reach the postseason and Towns had appeared in but one such series over his first six years. Vanterpool advised him that he would never fulfill the conventional definition of superstar if he was sitting out springs and Towns fully embraced the extended opportunity last time around.
"One of things I said to him is ... I don’t view you as a superstar yet because superstars play in May… he’s a superstar [now]," Vanterpool said. "He’s playing in May and he’s getting it done. So I’m so proud of him and I’m proud of his maturation in his game. KAT is one of the most talented players that I’ve been around, just pure talent, pure ability and I’m happy that he’s been able to reach a high level of success."
While Vanterpool had left Minnesota by the time things started to trend upward, Towns has gained a knack for ending long final four droughts: before finally quenching the Knicks' lasting thirst, Towns placed the Timberwolves in the conference final the year before, ending a two-decade drought in Minneapolis.
