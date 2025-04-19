Knicks Showing Improvement, But It's Not Enough
The New York Knicks wanted to be better than they were last season, and they accomplished that goal.
The Knicks finished one game better than their record last season and the product on the court improved.
However, CBS Sports writer James Herbert doesn't think it will be enough to get the Knicks where they want to be.
"For the first time since Pat Riley was their coach, they've finished two consecutive seasons with 50-plus wins," Herbert writes.
"Offensively, this year's iteration has been even better than anticipated — with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns sharing the floor, New York scored 105.7 points per 100 possessions in the halfcourt, a higher mark than any team outside of Cleveland managed in 2024-25, per Cleaning The Glass — and, in theory at least, there's still room to grow."
"As a result of Brunson spraining his ankle in March, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby grew into more prominent roles, much like Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo did last season. This should make the Knicks even harder to guard now that they're at full strength, but serious questions remain about the defense, particularly because Towns and Mitchell Robinson played just 47 total minutes together. There is little evidence to suggest that they're in the same tier as the Cavaliers and Celtics."
Should the Knicks be eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for a third year in a row — or in the first round against the Detroit Pistons — they will have to make the decision on whether to keep the core together in hopes that another year with synergy will result in better results, or choose to make some changes either to the personnel on the court or possibly from the coaching staff.
