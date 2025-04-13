Knicks Keep Mikal Bridges Ironman Streak Alive - Barely
Mikal Bridges needed but six seconds to set a New York Knicks landmark.
Bridges was the only starter to partake in the Knicks' regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. He lasted just six ticks, quickly charging himself with an intentional foul that assured he'd stay out of harm's way for the upcoming postseason.
Landry Shamet immediately came off the bench to relieve Bridges, who joined sidelined starters OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Bridges' brevity, however, nonetheless ensured a place on the NBA and Knicks history ledgers: with his entry, Bridges has now partaken in 556 consecutive games, which rounds out the top 10 longest such streaks in NBA history. Obviously, Bridges also appeared in 82 Knicks games this season but he also started every bit of that tally. If the streak continues, Bridges will have passed John Stockton (609) and Andre Miller (632) by this time next year.
In that latter group, Bridges becomes the first New Yorker to appear in all 82 starting lineups since Robin Lopez in 2015-16. Only six Knicks have pulled off the feat in the new century, as Bridges and Lopez are joined by Stephon Marbury (2004-05), Allan Houston (2002-03), Mark Jackson, and Kurt Thomas (both 2001-02).
