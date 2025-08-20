Knicks Could End Former MVP's Free Agency Wait
The NBA offseason news cycle has come to a complete halt. Several intriguing free agents remain out there for those interested in veteran depth, but those with the room to bring those players aboard remain patient while the summer's primary storylines continue working themselves out.
The New York Knicks are one of the few teams who can offer both minutes and winning opportunity, still holding on to one more available veteran's minimum contract. They've spent all of August complying with Ben Simmons' timetable, as the point forward persists as just the sort of passer and defender the Knicks can slide into their frontcourt rotation, but he isn't exactly making things easy on New York.
He remains without an answer as to where he plans on signing next several weeks after he was expected to make up his mind, putting teams like the Knicks in the position to reevaluate the remaining free agent pool in finding potential Simmons backup plans.
Russell Westbrook, one of the best remaining distributors on the market, looks increasingly more like a talented reserve worth considering. Bleacher Report ranked the Knicks as one of the likeliest next Westbrook stops, potentially ending the long wait that the former MVP has had to endure in finding his next team.
"The New York Knicks addressed a lack of depth in the backcourt by adding the recently bought out Jordan Clarkson, but they were reportedly interested in Russ in July, and he could still provide a boost to the team's playmaking," Andy Bailey wrote.
Westbrook remains available for a reason, though, as the 9x All-Star is set to play for his seventh different NBA team in the last eight seasons. He's spent his post-Oklahoma City Thunder wearing out his welcome quickly with multiple fringe-contenders, but the steps he took towards committing to a role with last year's Denver Nuggets showed the rest of the league that he's willing to try and fit in to something bigger than him.
Some suspicion remains as to how he'll do in a setting without Nikola Jokic, the 3x MVP to whom Westbrook spent much of last season deferring to, as Westbrook hasn't historically been known to let anyone else run the on-court show long-term, but his role would be clear with Mike Brown's Knicks.
They need someone to eat minutes while Brunson, the lone true ball-handler, sits. Westbrook can certainly dribble the ball up the floor whenever asked, but the Knicks have to be ready to rein in the enthusiastic slasher should they determine that he's the best option to round out their upcoming rotation.
