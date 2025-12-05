Knicks Quarterly Grade Isn't Perfect, But Not Terrible

The New York Knicks have jumped out to a distinctly "good, not great" start to the NBA's 2025-26 regular season. They've been solid, but that won't cut it for a team with expectations as realistically grand as what many imagine as this squad's ceiling.

They lead the league in home wins with an 11-1 record within the confines of Madison Square Garden, and they've boasted all of the individual talent that got people excited about their potential to begin with. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns look like All-Stars, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have each made their own spirited cases to join the franchise scorers at the prestigious weekend event. Even their rotational depth, once a point of weakness for this organization, has offered expanded freedom between lineups.

Despite those many recognizable names and some promising individual play, they're still clearly settling into Mike Brown's playbook. The offense is cooking, even in its early stages, but they're still trying to figure themselves out on defense as Brown sifts through the most functional lineups and deals with a quiet flow of injuries to his best stoppers.

Where's the Room for Improvement?

Their 14-7 record has landed them the third-seed in the quietly-competitive east, and CBS Sports stuck them with a "B" grade that accurately reflects the passable, if not bewildering brand of basketball that they've put forth through the season's first six weeks.

"The Knicks are an elite offense despite Karl-Anthony Towns having the worst shooting and least efficient scoring season of his career, which likely isn't going to last," Brad Botkin wrote. "They've diversified their system some -- fewer pick and rolls and isolations, more drive and kick leading to a significant uptick in spot-up shots."

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Still, though, some of those splashy free agency move haven't quite gone New York's way thus far, holding them back in the grading criteria.

"The offense takes a dive when Jordan Clarkson spells Brunson, and Guerschon Yabusele has been a shell of what he was for Philly last season. Landry Shamet has been a nice surprise, [Miles] McBride is solid, and it's important to note that Robinson is a poised to be a major postseason factor with his offensive rebounding and rim protection off the bench. So that alone changes the depth dynamic from last year. Still, the Knicks were hoping for more from their offseason additions."

The top of the lineup was what carried the franchise to their first conference finals appearance in a quarter-century, adding the sort of stakes that have kept the Knicks' seats hot over the summer. They have time to continue navigating to the best version of themselves in settling into the most dramatic coaching turnover of the offseason, though, even if their failure to emerge into the fall guns-blazing has left a few feeling slightly disappointed.

