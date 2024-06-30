Knicks Target Signs with Division Rival
The New York Knicks are in need of a center, and one of the options they could have signed in free agency has moved on elsewhere.
According to The Athletic insider Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing veteran center Andre Drummond to a two-year, $10 million deal.
Drummond, 30, returns to the 76ers, where he played from 2021-22. He's been with the Chicago Bulls since 2022, but now he's back on the east coast in Philadelphia. He's spent most of his career with the Detroit Pistons, but he's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks could have looked to sign Drummond themselves, but now he ends up heading to New York's Atlantic Division rival.
Drummond averaged 8.4 points and nine rebounds per game with the Bulls this past season, proving that he is still extremely threatening on the boards.
With Drummond off the table, the Knicks will still look towards signing Isaiah Hartenstein. However, in the likelihood that he signs elsewhere for money that New York cannot afford, the Knicks could look to sign centers like Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans), Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic) and Tristan Thompson (Cavaliers).
