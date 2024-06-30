All Knicks

Knicks Target Signs with Division Rival

The New York Knicks could have signed Andre Drummond, but instead, he'll join a rival.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are in need of a center, and one of the options they could have signed in free agency has moved on elsewhere.

According to The Athletic insider Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing veteran center Andre Drummond to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Drummond, 30, returns to the 76ers, where he played from 2021-22. He's been with the Chicago Bulls since 2022, but now he's back on the east coast in Philadelphia. He's spent most of his career with the Detroit Pistons, but he's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks could have looked to sign Drummond themselves, but now he ends up heading to New York's Atlantic Division rival.

Drummond averaged 8.4 points and nine rebounds per game with the Bulls this past season, proving that he is still extremely threatening on the boards.

With Drummond off the table, the Knicks will still look towards signing Isaiah Hartenstein. However, in the likelihood that he signs elsewhere for money that New York cannot afford, the Knicks could look to sign centers like Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans), Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic) and Tristan Thompson (Cavaliers).

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News