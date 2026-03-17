Knicks Deck MSG Out in Green for St. Patrick's Day

The New York Knicks are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden tonight, and before a single fan walks through the doors, the building is already dressed for the occasion. St. Patrick's Day turns New York City into a sea of green every March 17, and this year, the Knicks brought that energy inside MSG.

The official New York Knicks account posted photos on X showing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt placed on every single seat in the arena. With thousands of green shirts covering the seats from floor to upper deck, the whole building had a green feel long before tipoff.

you pulling up for st. pattys? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Y9zytv8GZU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 17, 2026

Even a player got in on it. Forward Jeremy Sochan showed up to shootaround with his hair dyed bright green, captured in a photo posted by beat reporter Steve Popper.

St. Patrick's Day has deep roots in New York. The city has one of the largest Irish-American communities in the country, and March 17 is treated as a full celebration, from the parades down Fifth Avenue to packed bars across every borough. Tonight, the party moves inside MSG, where the Knicks have a game to win too.

Knicks vs Pacers Tonight: Brunson Out

The Pacers come in at 15-53, riding a 13-game losing streak and sitting last in the league. The Knicks are 44-25, third in the Eastern Conference. New York has won three straight and wants to keep that run going.

But tonight comes with some uncertainty. Jalen Brunson, who averages 26.3 points per game and is the engine of this offense, is listed as out with a right ankle issue and a cervical strain. He had missed just five previous games all season, and the Knicks have gone 1-4 in those outings.

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson had originally been listed as questionable, dealing with tightness in his thoracic spine, but he is officially available to play.

With Brunson sitting, Karl-Anthony Towns likely becomes the focal point. Towns has been locked in this month, averaging 20.6 points and 12.9 rebounds on nearly 62% shooting across eight March games. Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet should also step into bigger backcourt roles as a result.

The Knicks have enough to handle Indiana without Brunson. A dominant performance on St. Patrick's Day at MSG, in front of a building full of green, would be the perfect way to cap off the night.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!