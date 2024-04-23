Former Liberty Star Announces Retirement
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knight Epiphanny Prince has laid down her sword.
Prince, formerly of the New York Liberty, announced her retirement on Tuesday after 14 seasons in the WNBA. Five, including a 10-game tour from last year, were spent in seafoam in a return to the tri-state area after she burst onto the national scene in Piscataway.
Prince announced her departure in a "thankful" message on Instagram. Well-wishers in the comments include former Liberty teammates such as Swin Cash, Kia Nurse, Nyara Sabally, and Amanda Zahui B.
"First and foremost, I'm thankful to God for all He has blessed me with and continues to bless me with," Prince said. "I have been fortunate to have a long career filled with unforgettable memories, a lot of winning, ups, and downs, traveling the world, and meeting so many amazing people."
Prince, 36, played 10 games with the Liberty last season, serving in a reserve role in the backcourt until Marine Johannes arrived from her international duties. She previously played four seasons with New York (2015-18) and averaged 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in that span. Of note, Prince placed seventh in WNBA MVP voting in her New York debut, averaging 15 points on 46.7 percent from the field, both career-bests, en route to second-team All-WNBA honors.
To date, Prince is the final player from the Liberty's Madison Square Garden era to suit up for the team in its current Brooklyn incarnation. Despite her departure after Johannes' arrival, Prince was frequently seen taking in last year's exploits and partook in the locker room celebration when the Liberty captured the Commissioner's Cup title in Las Vegas last summer.
That's perhaps only appropriate for a Brooklyn native who originally starred at Murray Bergtraum High School in Manhattan. She notably put up 113 points in a single game back in 2006, breaking a national prep school record previously held by Cheryl Miller. She then worked under head coach C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers but notably stepped away from her final season to play professionally in Russia.
Prince was later chosen as the fourth overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and also partook in international affairs with Russia. In addition to New York and Chicago, Prince also enjoyed WNBA tours with Las Vegas and Seattle, winning a championship with the latter in 2020.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!