Josh Hart Injury? Knicks Star Plays 2nd Half in Medical Tape
The blows keep on coming for the New York Knicks.
Josh Hart, already having stepped in for ailing three-time All-Star Julius Randle, dealt with apparent abdominal pain during the first quarter of Game 6 of Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Hart appeared to be clutching his midsection following a battle for a rebound after a free throw.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau was mum on Hart's status during an interview with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth after the first quarter, saying "He's a tough guy, he'll get through it."
When Hart took the floor for the second half, his midsection was shown adorned with medical tape. Hart later took himself out of the game in the early stages of the third but later returned by the end of the period.
Little more needs to be said about Hart's durability with the Knicks this season: in the face of seemingly countless major injuries to the Knicks' prime rotation men, Hart appeared in all but of the 82 regular season games and has four complete games to his name so far this postseason.
With Hart stepping in and out, the Knicks seem destined for a Game 7: Indiana leads New York 88-75 after three periods. Hart leads the Knicks with eight rebounds to go with five points and three assists in 28 minutes.
[[UPDATE: 10:50 p.m. ET]]: Hart returrned to the Knicks' locker room during the fourth quarter. Hubbarth later reported that Hart had been diagnosed with abdominal soreness and would not return to Friday's game.