The New York Knicks' offseason has been defined mostly by the signing of former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and the mountains moved to bring him to the Big Apple.

But there's another new Knick gaining some positive feedback.

In an interview with the New York Post, Hartenstein's former head coach, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers, had a lot of positive things to say about new Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein. The former Californiana signed a two-year contract with the team at the start of free agency, shortly after inking the touted Brunson..

“He’ll be good [for them]. You can run stuff through him, he can make plays, he can make passes,” Lue told The Post. “Defensively, he’s one of Thibs’ types of guys. He can switch at the 5 position, good in the drops. He’s very athletic and so he can do a lot of different things.

“He had a great year for us. With all the injuries we had, for him to come and fill in the way he did, he became one of our better passers at the f5-man position.”

Hartenstein had the best year of his career last season in Los Angeles. He averaged a career-best 8.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds. For the first time in his four-year career, Hartenstein found a consistent home. Before his breakout year with the Clippers, Hartenstein bounced around the league with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now in New York, he'll look to split minutes with fellow free agent signee Mitchell Robinson and Summer League standout Jericho Sims.