Knicks Ex Mark Jackson Praises 'Winner' Jalen Brunson

Born in Brooklyn, Mark Jackson worked his way through Bishop Loughlin High School and St. John's University before the New York Knicks named him the 18th overall pick of the 1987 NBA Draft.

His five years in New York (1987-92) tipped off a 17-season NBA career that also took him to Los Angeles, Indiana, Toronto, Utah, and Houston. Jackson even came back to the Knicks for two more seasons (2000-02), notably starting all but one game at the age of 37.

So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about success in New York City.

Fortunately for Knicks fans, Jackson believes that Jalen Brunson will be able to live up to the standard he helped set. Brunson joins the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal inked at the onset of the most recent NBA free agency period after taking center stage in the Dallas Mavericks' run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Jackson's faith, perhaps ironically, was professed to Insider as he promoted "The Point Gods", a documentary set to premiere on premium cable on Friday night (9 p.m., Showtime). The film will focus on several New York City-based point guards and the impact they left on professional basketball with Jackson serving as a focus alongside Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, and Dwayne Washington.

"(Brunson) is a winner. He's a culture-changer. He's a guy that competes on a nightly basis, and (is) a true professional and a class act," Jackson said, echoing comments from fellow ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy. "I think it was a home-run signing for the Knicks and a step forward. They got better over the course of the off-season."

Jackson's current duties as one of ESPN's lead NBA in-game analysts during its biggest showings have exposed him to the Knicks' modern struggles in finding a lasting point guard. Kemba Walker was expected to fulfill that role that last season but instead battled injuries and inconsistency. The Knicks dealt him to Detroit earlier this offseason partly in an effort to build a budget for Brunson, who set new career bests in nearly every major statistical category during his fourth season in Dallas.

Jackson is also familiar with what a Brunson can bring to New York. One of his New York teammates was none other than Rick Brunson, Jalen's father and a newly-minted Knicks assistant coach.

The younger Brunson's ability to more or less break away from his parentage and make a name for himself, Jackson explains, has created an evolution both on and off the court.

"It's tough to be a kid of a professional athlete and the demand and the expectation that's put on you," Jackson said. "He has not disappointed. He carries it the right way."

Jackson scoffed at the notion of Brunson putting them on a path to the NBA Finals ... remarking "Let's win a playoff round" first ... but he knows the impact that Brunson can leave and the legacy he can create if he's able to succeed with the Knicks, a team that has become increasingly well-known for its high-profile flops and disappointing seasons.

"Walt Frazier's still walking around. (He's) legendary. You know when he steps into a room because he won a championship with the Knicks," Jackson said. "Willis Reed will always be remembered because he won a championship with Knicks. You're talking about Dave DeBusschere — I can name these guys off the top of the head — Bill Bradley and Dick Barnett, Red Holzman as a coach. You think about the impact."

"That's the impact when you do it here. If you do it in New York, there's no better place to do it."