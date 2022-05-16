The basketball influencer and the Knicks' EVP will need all the good luck he can get on Tuesday night.

New York Knicks vice president William Wesley will serve as the team's representative when he sits on the dais for the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday in Chicago.

The Knicks could use some of "World Wide Wes''' good luck.

New York won the Patrick Ewing lottery in controversial fashion in 1985. But otherwise - and maybe, conspiracy theorists would suggest, as a result - the Knicks haven't moved up on the lotto since.

Can "World Wide Wes'' help break the streak?

The Knicks finished 37-45 in 2021-22 - poor, but not poor enough to have great odds of taking the No. 1 pick via the ping-pong balls.

The Knicks would need to jump from having the No. 11 slot in terms of chances ... and as it sits, they only have a two-percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

How about a move up otherwise? There exists a 9.4-percent chance of moving to the top four.

Who might be the target should the Knicks make the lucky leap? Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), and Jaden Ivey (Purdue) could all be in play.

Also possible is that the Knicks drop from the No. 11 slot to the No. 12 slot. There is a 77.6-percent chance of being No. 11 and a 12.6-percent chance of dropping one slot. falling to 12th.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery starts at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and will be televised on ESPN. ... with a hopefully happy "World Wide Wes'' among those taking the stage.



