Skip to main content

'World Wide Wes': Good Luck for New York Knicks in NBA Draft Lottery?

The basketball influencer and the Knicks' EVP will need all the good luck he can get on Tuesday night.

New York Knicks vice president William Wesley will serve as the team's representative when he sits on the dais for the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday in Chicago.

The Knicks could use some of "World Wide Wes''' good luck.

New York won the Patrick Ewing lottery in controversial fashion in 1985. But otherwise - and maybe, conspiracy theorists would suggest, as a result - the Knicks haven't moved up on the lotto since.

Can "World Wide Wes'' help break the streak?

The Knicks finished 37-45 in 2021-22 - poor, but not poor enough to have great odds of taking the No. 1 pick via the ping-pong balls.

Immanuel-Quickley-Knicks-William-Wesley-Leon-Rose
leon rose lotto
Snip20220514_148

The Knicks would need to jump from having the No. 11 slot in terms of chances ... and as it sits, they only have a two-percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How about a move up otherwise? There exists a 9.4-percent chance of moving to the top four.

Who might be the target should the Knicks make the lucky leap? Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), and Jaden Ivey (Purdue) could all be in play.

Also possible is that the Knicks drop from the No. 11 slot to the No. 12 slot. There is a 77.6-percent chance of being No. 11 and a 12.6-percent chance of dropping one slot. falling to 12th.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery starts at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and will be televised on ESPN. ... with a hopefully happy "World Wide Wes'' among those taking the stage.


1204030732.jpg.0
News

What's The Knicks' Plan For Rokas Jokubaitis?

By Geoff Magliocchetti3 minutes ago
F1D8EF7E-0CBC-485B-BD5A-DF8C6CB45A12
News

Bidding On Iconic Knicks Garment Opens at $10,000

By Geoff Magliocchetti5 minutes ago
https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2020_04_1212367114
News

Is Immanuel Quickley Recruiting A New York Native To the Knicks?

By Geoff Magliocchetti8 minutes ago
Knicks-Mavs-considered-potential-contenders-to-sign-Mike-Conley-678x381
News

Knicks Should Trade Evan Fournier for Jazz PG Mike Conley, Says NBA Insider

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022
1382798003
News

'He Seduces You': Cam Reddish Injury Update; Returns To Knicks Workouts

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022
dame knicks
News

Blazers Star Damian Lillard: Unhappy Enough to Demand Knicks Trade?

By Mike FisherMay 14, 2022
Snip20220514_148
News

NBA Draft: 'The Ringer' Mock Brings Baylor Standout to Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022
AD6ABC5E-F9FC-466F-879A-A31C419D6EB7
News

NBA Trade Talk: Should Knicks Call Lakers About Anthony Davis?

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022