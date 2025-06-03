Knicks Fire Head Coach Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks let go of Tom Thibodeau as the team's head coach on Tuesday afternoon, ending a five-year partnership after the team's most recent playoff exit, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step," Charania reported.
The defensive-minded Thibodeau won Coach of the Year in 2020-21 in his first year as the team's lead, and won four playoff series in the three years since the team acquired Jalen Brunson.
He was viewed as a hot seat contender for much of the Knicks' rocky regular season, but his leading New York to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years wasn't enough to save his job. Even after upsetting the reigning champion Boston Celtics, questions about his bench management and in-game decision making lingered in leading up to the eventual divorce following the Pacers' six-game victory over the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals.
This was Thibodeau's third stop as an NBA head coach. He was similarly fired from Minnesota in 2019 and Chicago in 2015, where he'd taken home his first Coach of the Year win.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!