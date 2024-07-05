Report: Knicks Sign First Round Pick for Bargain
Before their city shot off celebratory Independence Day fireworks around the Statue of the Liberty, the New York Knicks reportedly came to terms with a French import of their own.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks agreed to terms with 2024 first-round pick Pacome Dadiet. The 18-year-old French prospect was the Knicks' primary yield of the most recent opening round, as he was chosen 25th overall with the pick gleaned from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.
The Knicks are getting Dadiet at a relative bargain, at least when it comes to his upcoming rookie season: Begley notes that the Knicks signed Dadiet to 80 percent of the rookie scale though the extra money would instead go toward an $850,000 buyout to Ratiopharm Ulm, the German club that hosted the rookie's most recent affairs.
Fred Katz of The Athletic noted that Dadiet is the first rookie to sign for 80 percent of the rookie scale since Kevin Porter Jr. in 2019. Another report from Katz states that Dadiet will make 120 percent of the rookie scale over the next seasons after this one.
Salary cap management tools at RealGM note that the 25th overall selection of the 2024-25 draft was due to make $2.26 million in year one while those numbers rise to $2.37 million and $2.48 million in the ensuing pair under standard deals. A fourth-year option would be an 80 percent increase over his year three salary.
Dadiet's signing perhaps fulfills his self-induced vision of playing in New York in his rookie year. Many envision the French defensive standout being stashed in Europe after his selection but Dadiet made it clear he had New York on his mind.
"I'm planning on playing here," Dadiet said of his 2024-25 plans after his drafting, per transcripts. "I think I'm really versatile, but I can also bring what a rookie needs to bring in a team. Bring some energy. Being able to grab a rebound, push the ball but also knock down shots. I think it's very important for a rookie to bring these things."
Independence Day was anything but a holiday for the Knicks, who reportedly added adjustments to the Mikal Bridges trade while negotiating with their rookie personnel, all while attempting to financially stabilize their 2024-25 cap picture.
