Recurring Knick Signs With New Team
If the New York Knicks are looking to solve their interior depth, a familiar option is off the table for the time being: per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are set to sign recurring Knick Taj Gibson to a one-year, $3.3 million deal.
Gibson, 39, will thus return for a 16th NBA season and will take the floor for his seventh team. The USC alum entered the Association as the 26th overall pick of the 2009 draft and his Chicago entry began a lasting partnership with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Signing with Charlotte ends the idea of a third Gibson tour with the Knicks, who are yearning for interior depth after Isaiah Hartenstein fled to Oklahoma City. Gibson previously returned to New York when injuries, namely those to Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson, ate away at frontcourt depth and wound up appearing in 16 games last winter on a series of 10-day deals. When that option ran out, Gibson finished the season with the Detroit Pistons, partaking in four games.
Gibson was previously posted with the Knicks upon Thibodeau's metropolitan entry (2019-22), reuniting him with his supervisor from both Chicago and Minnesota. In 175 appearances with the Knicks, Gibson has averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Thibodeau previously implied that the Knicks would keep an open spot on their bench for Gibson to return, be it as another tour as a depth star or as an assistant coach.
Inviting Gibson back probably wasn't an option for the Knicks, who will likely continue to search for interior help via trade. Robinson is set to return as the starter, backed up by Jericho Sims and two-way man Ariel Hukporti, the final pick of last month's draft.
Ironically enough, Hukporti will make his unofficial NBA debut against Gibson's future proteges on Saturday afternoon when the Knicks' prospects will face those of the Hornets in the opener of Vegas Summer League play (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
