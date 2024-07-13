Knicks vs. Hornets Preview: Vegas Summer League Play Begins
The New York Knicks' young prospects are heading to America's Playground for a unique business tip.
Metropolitan youngsters will take to the floor for a slate of at least five games starting on Saturday late afternoon against the prospects of the Charlotte Hornets.
Following last year's relatively quiet slate, the Knicks will have four draft picks in action, a group headlined by premier picks Pacome Dadiet (1st, 25th overall) and Tyler Kolek (2nd, 34th overall). The Knicks previously posted a runner-up finish during the 2022 Summer League festivities, a showing partly headlined by current contributors Miles McBride and Jericho Sims.
The Charlotte group is headlined by two of its recent first-round picks, including Dadiet's fellow Frenchman Tidjane Salaun (sixth overall from last month) and Brandon Miller. The Hornets posted a perfect 3-0 record at the California Classic, including a 93-62 triumph over the Chinese national group.
What: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs New York Knicks (0-0) (Las Vegas Summer League)
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
When/Watch: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Who's Favored: CHA -7.5
Keep An Eye On: Ariel Hukporti
Hukporti is the NBA's newest Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the most recent draft that landed in the Knicks' hands after several trades. No one in their right mind is expecting Hukporti to have a Brock Purdy-style impact on the Knicks' fortunes, at least not for Manhattan's (he is signed to a two-way deal and is likely destined for Westchester). Las Vegas provides a chance for the German-born Hukporti to show off what he has in store for the American game, especially in a situation where he well could be in a relatively plush spot in the New York depth chart. As it stands, he could be the third center behind the injury-prone starter Mitchell Robinson and the fleeting appearances of Jericho Sims.
Hornet to Watch: Brandon Miller
It's once again Miller time in Vegas. As the second overall pick in 2023's draft proceedings, Miller is far and away one of the biggest attractions in the Summer League play, especially considering that he didn't play in the California Classic. The Alabama alum rolled to a first-team All-Rookie nomination, averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds but that wasn't enough to keep him out of the prospect pool. Miller showed up against the grown-up Knicks last year, posting a pair of 29-point showings, albeit in defeat.
