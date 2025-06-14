Report: Knicks Interviewing Two Coaches
With no strings attached, the New York Knicks have reportedly made some progress in their quest to replace Tom Thibodeau.
Per James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks have lined up interviews with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, who are said to be the "leading candidates" for the lone head coach vacancy left in the NBA.
Both Brown and Jenkins have no active attachments to any NBA team, breaking the Knicks' string of rejections to interview current coaches. The two were both relieved of duties from their last locales during last season: Brown was ousted from the Sacramento Kings in December while Jenkins was let go from the Memphis Grizzlies with only a handful of games left in the 2024-25 campaign.
Though Brown and Jenkins appear to leap into the lead, Edwards mentions that the Knicks will continue to seek permission from opposing team to interview their assistants. Edwards also says that the Knicks could "circle back" on some of the current head coaching names they were denied to see, namely Chicago's Billy Donovan and Jason Kidd of Dallas.
Patience, however, will appear to be a continued virtue for the Knicks: Edwards mentions that the Knicks sought after the currently employed "because it felt that it was important to see which employed coaches might be available and ... the franchise doesn’t feel the need to rush the process."
