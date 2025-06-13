Knicks Star Rips Fans Celebrating Tom Thibodeau Firing
Josh Hart has no love for anyone celebrating Tom Thibodeau's ousting from the New York Knicks.
Hart has been active on social media in responding to Thibodeau's surprise firing, originally addressing the departure in a lengthy post-mortem on his "Roommates Show" web series. Some viewers were apparently a little too enthused about Thibodeau leaving and it clearly irked Hart, who addressed the haters in an X post shortly after the episode's release.
"All y'all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell," Hart said. "A different direction was taken but y'all should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization."
Hart came to the Knicks in the middle of Thibodeau's five-year term at the helm, as he was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 trade deadline. Thibodeau guided Hart to some of the best numbers of the his career, to the point where was a regular triple-double threat in this past season.
Such work with Hart, as well as other veterans like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns and more, thrust the Knicks back into the realm of Association relevancy. The progress summitted with a run to the most recent Eastern Conference Finals, the franchise's first such showing since 2000.
Alongside Joe Mazzulla of Boston, Thibodeau is also one of two NBA coaches to oversee at least one playoff series victory in each of the last three editions. That was no doubt worth something to fans who enjoyed but one playoff series victory between 2001 and 2022 and Thibodeau also stands as the fourth-winningest coach on the New York ledgers.
Thibodeau's sense of stability was also most welcomed, as he was the first Knicks coach to reach his fifth season since Jeff Van Gundy did so in 2000.
