Reports: Knicks Not In on Kevin Durant
There's no drought of Kevin Durant rumors connecting him to the New York Knicks but the trail may lead to a desert.
Reports from Knicks insiders Stefan Bondy of the New York Post and Steve Popper of Newsday state that New York isn't chasing the current Phoenix Suns star, who is said to be on the move amidst a potential rebuild.
ESPN's Shams Charania listed the Knicks as an "interested" party but the denial concurs with a report from fellow insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that listed Houston, San Antonio, or Toronto as his most likely destinations.
"In order to match Durant’s whopping salary, the Knicks would have to trade either Karl-Anthony Towns or a combination of two rotational pieces," Bondy noted in his report, referencing the $54.7 million Durant is due in the final year of a four-season contract originally bestowed by the Brooklyn Nets."
Many have played literal fantasy basketball linking Durant and the Knicks ever since he left the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Durant instead signed with the Nets and embarked on an ultimate futile championship chase with James Harden and Kyrie Irving. He was traded to the Suns at the 2023 trade deadline in a deal that also involved future Knicks acquisition Mikal Bridges.
Despite lingering in the twilight of his NBA career (turning 37 in September) and potential injury woes (playing more than 60 games twice in the last five seasons, Durant's fate already stands as one of the more intriguing subplots of the upcoming offseason. Phoenix is in desperate search of assets after going all out for Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, which failed to yield anything close to a title.
The Suns are coming off a disappointing 36-46 finish, one that led to the ousting of Mike Budenholzer. Upon his departure, Phoenix hired Tyler Ott over former Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who has been a popular choice among observers for New York's own vacancy.
