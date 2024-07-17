Rookie PG Bringing Key Mindset to Knicks
The New York Knicks are hoping that they took one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NBA Draft in Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek.
Kolek, 23, had his draft rights acquired by the Knicks in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for three future picks in last month's NBA Draft, and there's potential for him to be part of New York's rotation pretty quickly.
During his Las Vegas Summer League debut, Kolek had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists with a stat line that mirrors what you want to see in a slot machine. The Knicks may have hit the jackpot given Kolek's mindset to his rookie year.
"Yeah, I’m just trying to come in and do whatever [coach Tom Thibodeau] asks me to do," Kolek said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. "Just keep my head down, do what he asks me to do. I’m a worker. ... That’s my calling card. I’m going to be in the gym, I’m going to get better. Really whatever the team needs, what the coach needs, that’s what I’m going to do."
Kolek has a lot to learn in his rookie year, but he has a very good support system rallying behind him. Kolek has coach Thibodeau there to guide him on how to be a professional in the league, giving him the virtue of patience to wait for his opportunity to come. He also has Jalen Brunson next to him, a player who walked very similar shoes to that of Kolek.
Both Kolek and Brunson are undersized guards who had extensive and successful collegiate careers that eventually landed them with the Big East Player of the Year award. From there, Brunson emerged into a potential top-10 player in the NBA. Will the same happen with Kolek?
Chances are, Kolek won't be on the same level as Brunson someday. Never say never, but it will be quite a challenge, especially with New York. However, with his motto and mindset coming in as a rookie, Kolek can carve himself a solid role in his rookie year, which could lead to a successful NBA career.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!