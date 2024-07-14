The Heartwarming Reason Knicks Star Waited to Sign
Jalen Brunson left nine figures on the table to stay with the New York Knicks. It might've been even more, if only for a short while.
Brunson tipped off the weekend on a pricey yet sacrificial note, agreeing to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks, one set to keep him in Manhattan for the rest of the decade. The point guard declined nearly $113 million that he would've netted in a 2025 extension in the process in the name of keeping the pieces of a contending core together longer.
Friday was the first day that Brunson was eligible to sign a new deal under the original $104 million contract he inked during the summer of 2022.
It thus seems like Brunson wasted no time in extending his Knicks career but that wasn't exactly the case according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Katz noted that Brunson extending his metropolitan stay was a matter of "when" not "if," but he wasn't putting off quality time with the family of one of his close confidants to handle business.
"Once Friday arrived, Brunson had more important plans," Katz reported. "Instead of prioritizing business, Brunson was chilling with his dear friend and teammate, Josh Hart. He was so eager to keep hanging out with his team that he put off re-signing … because he was too busy hanging out with his team."
Brunson has lived up to, and likely exceeded, every part his original contract that swayed him away from the Dallas Mavericks but he has undeniably taken things to another level once Hart arrived in a deal with Portland at the 2023 trade deadline.
In his first full season of collaborating with Hart, Brunson put up multiple career-bests and earned his first invites to the All-NBA and All-Star teams. Hart, who is also set to make some big money over the next few seasons (a four-year, $81 million extension tips off this year), also flourished, notably taking over the Knicks' primary forward duties after Julius Randle was lost for the season.
Together, they guided the Knicks to a 50-win season and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, reaching both plateaus for the first time in over a decade.
Before reuniting in Manhattan, Brunson and Hart guided the Villanova Wildcats to collegiate glory, winning the 2016 national championship prior to their respective NBA entries. Since then, the two have engaged in the "Roommates Show," a web series they co-host and frequently references their shared activities. The Knicks have also added fellow Villanova alumni Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo to the fold in the process.
