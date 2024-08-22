Suns Create New Free Agent Options for Knicks
Could setting Suns present an opportunity for the New York Knicks?
While financial housekeeping in the face of the three-man crunch (Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant), the Phoenix Suns released forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell on Wednesday, as insider Shams Charania hinted that management is high on its younger talents like Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.
Phoenix's loss could well be the Knicks' gain.
While Little and Liddell likely won't move the needle on a sleepy class of free agent leftovers, they do provide relative manageable opportunities for the Knicks to shore up their post depth, perhaps the one area neglected in an otherwise productive offseason that previously landed former Suns standout Mikal Bridges.
Neither Little nor Liddell would solve the Knicks' post-Mitchell Robinson problem at the five, but New York would still be wise to shore up life after Julius Randle. There's not much doubt that the recently-re-signed Precious Achiuwa is capable of fulfilling both roles but he stands as one of the Knicks most covetable and movable trade deadline assets, as least among those with names.
Randle depth is vital not because the Knicks should be losing faith in their three-time All-Star but rather due to the misfortune of the financials and the medical landscapes. Little more needs to be said about the upcoming long-term decision that the Knicks need to make on his contract but each of the last two postseason visits have been marred by Randle injuries. For both now and later, the Knicks need to have reliable and lasting backup plan.
Liddell, he of eight NBA games to his name, will probably require more work in the G League but Little is an interesting case. Better known for his four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (sent to Phoenix as part of the multi-pronged deal that pushed Damian Lillard to Milwaukee), Little has likewise had injury woes but carries enough potential as a five-year vet at age 24 to justify a late tryout.
Little did appear to leave a lasting impression on Phoenix brass during his brief term in the desert. Durant, for example, referred to him as "true pro" as he juggled new fatherhood and attempting to land a lasting role in the Phoenix rotation last winter.
"He understands his routine, he understands the business of basketball as well. So some nights you might not get that opportunity, but when you do, you gotta take full advantage of it," Durant said, per Gerald Bourget of PHNX Sports. "I just see the confidence in him growing. I see somebody who’s understanding his role every single time he steps out on that floor.”
Time will tell if the Knicks take advantage of Phoenix's departures. While the Knicks have used up their two-way contract slots (Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., Jacob Toppin), they do have one open roster spot as September approaches.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!