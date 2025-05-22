Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Pierce Knicks in Game 1 Comeback
The Eastern Conference Finals dream quickly became a nightmare for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks' first national semifinal showing in a quarter-century ended in disaster, as the Indiana Pacers erased an emphatic New York lead with a 138-135 overtime triumph at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
Tyrese Haliburton's late antics could perhaps serve as the defining image of the modern Knicks-Pacers rivalry. The All-Star's deep two as time expired served as one of the loud final touches of Indiana's comeback, one that bounced off the top of the rim before sinking through to force an extra session at 125-all.
Haliburton, who engaged in the chocking gesture that Reggie Miller made famous in his own days as a "Knick killer" after the equalizing shot, then turned the spotlight over to Andrew Nembhard in the extra session, as the veteran scored seven of the Pacers' 13 tallies over the extra five, including the game-winning drive with just over 26 seconds remaining.
Thus wasted in the effort on the home team end was a 43-point showing from Jalen Brunson as well as a 35-point, 12-rebound double-double from Karl-Anthony Towns.
Indiana swiped the early 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven set behind a flurry of threes that erased a Knicks lead that summitted at 17 and still stood at double-figures with as little as 2:16 remaining in regulation.
Having held a consistent lead from the early stages of the second quarter, the Knicks had victory in sight after embarking on a run of 14 consecutive points in the wee portions of the fourth. The construction of such a lead, 106-92 with 7:22 left, was shockingly staged as Brunson was benched with five fouls.
Redemption potentially awaits the Knicks on Friday night when Game 2 is staged at MSG (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
