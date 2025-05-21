NYC Honors Knicks With Street Signs
Do not adjust your GPS, New York Knicks fans.
New York City travelers saw a slight adjustment to their walking commute on Wednesday, as street names on 6th and 7th Avenue have taken on alternate identities that represent names on the Knicks' roster.
The temporary adjustments, announced by the New York City Department of Transportation in conjunction with Madison Square Garden Sports, have been installed in time for the opening game of the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals fracas against the Indiana Pacers (8 p.m. ET, TNT) and will run for the remainder of the team's postseason run.
“The Knicks embody the spirit of New York — resilient, passionate, and unstoppable,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we’re celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride. Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey.”
The adjusted street names are as follows, as listed by the NYC DOT:
- Precious Achiuwa Place: 6th Avenue and West Washington Place
- OG Anunoby Alley: 6th Avenue and West 8th Street
- Mikal Bridges Block: 7th Avenue and West 25th Street
- Jalen Brunson Boulevard: 7th Avenue and West 11th Street
- Pacome Dadiet Drive: 6th Avenue and West 4th Street
- Josh Hart Street: 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street
- Ariel Hukporti Street: 7th Avenue and West 55th Street
- Tyler Kolek Lane: 7th Avenue and West 13th Street
- Miles McBride Street: 6th Avenue and Minetta Lane
- Cam Payne Place: 6th Avenue and Bleecker Street
- Mitchell Robinson Road: 7th Avenue and West 23rd Street
- Landry Shamet Circle: 7th Avenue and West 44th Street
- Karl-Anthony Towns Square: 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street
- PJ Tucker Terrace: 7th Avenue and West 17th Street
- Delon Wright Circle: 6th Avenue and Houston Street
Wednesday marks the Knicks' first ECF showing since 2000, as New York opened the postseason with six-game victories over the Detroit Pistons and the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The rival Pacers, set to face the Knicks for third time in the NBA's final four, are the only thing standing in the way of Manhattan's first men's pro championship bid in 26 years. That Finals berth, appropriately enough, was also clinched against the Pacers between 7th and 8th Avenue.
