Wizards Rookie Leaves Game vs. Knicks in Wheelchair
Washington Wizards rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington left Monday's game against the New York Knicks with an apparent head injury sustained during third quarter action. Carrington was removed from the Capital One Arena hardwood in a wheelchair.
During a Washington defensive possession, Carrington got tangled up with teammate Jonas Valanciunas while trying to defend OG Anunoby and went down, appearing to hit his head on the floor. Carrington remained on the floor clutching his head before he was helped off with the assistance of the Washington training staff.
Prior to his departure, Carrington had six points and five assist and rebounds in 28 minutes. A Baltimore native and Pittsburgh alum chosen 14th overall in June's draft, Carrington's development has been a rare silver lining for the woebegone Wizards. He has partaken in all 30 Wizard games this season and leads all rookies in assists this season.
Washington has dealt with a few injuries as their doubleheader with the Knicks continues: neither of the two games has featured Jordan Poole (out due to a hip injury) but they were able to welcome back Kyle Kuzma after a 12-game absence.
Seeking their eighth straight win, and second in a row in Washington, the Knicks lead the Wizards 97-88 after three quarters.
