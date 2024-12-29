Charles Dolan, Father of Knicks Owner, Dies at 98
Charles Dolan, the patriarch of the Dolan family and the father of New York Knicks owner James, has passed away at the age of 98. Dolan's passing, said to be of natural causes, was first reported by Newsday, which is overseen by one of his other sons, Patrick.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," a Dolan family spokesperson said in a statement to Newsday. "Remembered as both a trailblazer in the television industry and a devoted family man, his legacy will live on."
Dolan was best-known as the founder of Cablevision, one of the country's largest television service providers. Born in Cleveland and serving in the United States Air Force, Dolan founded Sterling Manhattan Cable, which revolutionized cable televison in New York City.
Sterling Manhattan Cable later entered into agreements to exclusively broadcast Knicks and New York Rangers games, setting the stage for the rise of MSG Network.
In addition to Cablevision, Dolan is also known as the founder of renowned premium cable network Home Box Office, a.k.a. HBO, originally referred to as 'The Green Network." With HBO purchased by Time Inc. in 1973, Dolan used the proceeds, as well as Time's Nassau County-based cable system, to fund Cablevision, whose day-to-day operations eventually passed onto James in 1995. James continues to serve as the CEO and chairman of MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment.
Over a decade later, Dolan founded the News 12 family of networks, which stood as the first 24-hour regional news stations in the country. Dolan sold Cablevision to Altice USA in 2016.
At the time of his passing, Dolan and his family had a net worth of $5.4 billion, per Forbes. Dolan was pre-deceased by his wife Helen Ann in 2023 and is survived by his children James, Deborah, Kathleen, Marianne, Patrick, and Thomas.
