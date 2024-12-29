Jalen Brunson's 55 Points Help Knicks Survive Wizards
Fifty-five from New York, it's Saturday night.
Another Jalen Brunson masterclass helped the New York Knicks avoid a disaster against the lowly Washington Wizards over the weekend, as the captain's latest showcase was the key behind a 136-132 victory at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital.
En route to the team's seventh consecutive victory, Brunson put forth a 55-point effort to lead the way, with 42 coming in the second half and the five-minute extra session. He joins Bernard King as the only men in Knicks history to post multiple 55-point games and he's the first to hit half-a-hundred twice in a calendar year since Allan Houston did so in 2003.
Such an effort couldn't have come at a better time, as the Knicks (22-10) fell behind by as much as 11 to a Washington group missing Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Staten Island native and former Brooklyn basketball star Justin Champagnie put up a career-best effort in defeat, scoring 31 points for the woebegone Wizards.
The Knicks will stay in Washington to close out the year as a rematch is schedule for Monday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
