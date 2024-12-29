All Knicks

Jalen Brunson's 55 Points Help Knicks Survive Wizards

Another Jalen Brunson masterclass helped the New York Knicks avoid a disaster against the Washington Wizards.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11)shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11)shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fifty-five from New York, it's Saturday night.

Another Jalen Brunson masterclass helped the New York Knicks avoid a disaster against the lowly Washington Wizards over the weekend, as the captain's latest showcase was the key behind a 136-132 victory at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital.

En route to the team's seventh consecutive victory, Brunson put forth a 55-point effort to lead the way, with 42 coming in the second half and the five-minute extra session. He joins Bernard King as the only men in Knicks history to post multiple 55-point games and he's the first to hit half-a-hundred twice in a calendar year since Allan Houston did so in 2003.

Such an effort couldn't have come at a better time, as the Knicks (22-10) fell behind by as much as 11 to a Washington group missing Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Staten Island native and former Brooklyn basketball star Justin Champagnie put up a career-best effort in defeat, scoring 31 points for the woebegone Wizards.

The Knicks will stay in Washington to close out the year as a rematch is schedule for Monday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News